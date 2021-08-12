Troy’s Schaefer named to Kansas’s honor roll
Troy, Mo. - More than 6,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester. The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education & Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare.
