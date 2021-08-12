New Camberwell Grief Sanctuary introduced at Rotary meeting

The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, has the following dogs available for adoption. Trigger might possibly be the happiest dog in the world. No matter what, he's always excited to see you. Even though he can be a little “barky” at the shelter, he was very quiet during a visit to a volunteer's home. Trigger was very affectionate and did well with some visitors that came to say hi. He is a sweet Labrador retriever and Catahoula mix. He is approximately 4 to 5 years old and about 65 pounds. He knows sit and loves attention and being loved. He will need to be cat tested and if there are other dogs in the home, a meet and greet will need to be arranged. To give Trigger a chance at real love with a family, visit the Sanctuary 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or email dogadoptions@thesanctuarypa.org.