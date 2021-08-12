Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

IHOP adds booze to menus & offers meal pairing recommendations

By CNN
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckWOR_0bPUCJrY00

CNN — If you visit an IHOP in the not-too-distant future, chances are you may see some unexpected menu items that weren’t available before.

For the first time ever, IHOP is offering its franchisees, which run the vast majority of IHOP restaurants, the chance to add beer, wine, and bubbly to the menu.

A handful of IHOP franchises have already been selling alcohol. But previously it was on them to select the menu and launch the new offerings.

On the company’s new menu: Bud Light, Blue Moon, and Corona beers, as well as Barefoot Bubbly Brut, Barefoot Bubbly Chardonnay, and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon.

It’s not known if all locations will end up selling alcohol, but “we want it to be as broad as possible,” IHOP president Jay Johns said. Eventually, he thinks about 1,000 or so restaurants could offer booze. There are about 1,750 IHOP restaurants in total.

But in order for the plan to work, IHOP has to convince its franchise operators that adding the alcohol menu is worth the investment. Franchisees participating in the program need to get a liquor license, train staffers to card customers and become familiar with new menu items.

There are reasons for franchisees to get excited about the program. Alcohol has higher margins than food items, so selling it could ultimately make franchise operators more profitable, Johns said. If people spend more per meal because they’re ordering drinks, server tips could go up as well, he added.

Plus, IHOP’s culinary team came up with meal pairings for the drinks. You might want to drink a mimosa with your french toast, pair a Chardonnay with a Southwest chicken burrito or order a Corona Extra to complement your poblano omelet, for example. The pairings can help servers upsell the product.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Booze#Alcohol#Food Drink#Ihop#Cnn#French#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

IHOP is adding booze to the menu at some locations

New York (CNN Business) — If you visit an IHOP in the not-too-distant future, chances are you may encounter some unexpected menu items that weren't available before: beer, wine and bubbly. That's because for the first time, IHOP is offering its franchisees, which run the vast majority of IHOP restaurants,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Benzinga

Cheers! IHOP Adds Alcohol To Its Menu

Patrons who frequent Dine Brands Global's (NYSE: DIN) IHOP restaurant chain may soon have the opportunity to enjoy a heaping plateful of strawberry banana pancakes complemented with a fine glass of cabernet sauvignon. What Happened: According to a CNN report, the IHOP chain is offering its franchisees the opportunity to...
RestaurantsFood & Wine

Mimosas Are Finally on the Menu at IHOP

IHOP is rolling out wine and beer at multiple locations nationwide as part of a pilot program. As the international house of one of the world's great breakfast staples, IHOP has long been an easy option for brunch — unless, of course, you wanted that kind of brunch. And after a little market research, IHOP discovered that, yes, plenty of their clientele might be interested in that kind of bunch. So what's a pancake house to do? Break out the bubbly, apparently!
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Local Eats: Grand Rapids potato bar offers ‘large and hearty’ meals

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Load-a-Spud Potato Bar on Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, co-owner Michael Buxton prides himself on the size of the meals he serves his customers. “It’s a great product for your buck, great customer services, fresh food, fresh vegetables — and guaranteed two meals,” he said. “I stand behind it. I’m 6′2, 225 pounds, and I can’t finish it.”
Bell County, TXPosted by
B106

IHOP Hoping Booze Will Lead to More Business

Have you ever thought that the only thing missing from your Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity was a house red or a 16oz Miller Lite or maybe even a Lemon Spritzer? Well, looks like some select iHOPs will give you that option in the near future. CNN reports that IHOP...
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

Mi Kocina Food Trailer offering quick fresh meals across the area

LUBBOCK, Texas – Whether you are on the go at your lunch break or looking for a quick meal that you do not have to prepare, Mi Kocina Food Truck in Lubbock, Texas, is the place to go. From breakfast to supper, Mi Kocina Food Truck serves the people of Lubbock at various locations. They can be found anywhere from near Texas Tech’s campus if you are a college student missing your mom’s home cooked food to parking lots across town for a midday meal. At Mi Kocina Food Truck, all of our cooks are mommas. Their recipes and tips have been passed down from generation to generation and mother to mother since the 1940s. Mi Kocina brings Tex Mex food with the same love and affection of your own kitchen to Lubbock.
Jackson, WYdishingjh.com

Better Than Takeout: Avant Delivery Offers Meal Prep and Delivery

Avant Delivery launched in 2020 to eliminate waste from grocery shopping and takeout orders in Jackson Hole. With an Avant membership, subscribers receive access to same-day grocery delivery and a rotating supply of reusable to-go containers, shopping totes, and produce bags, which Avant swaps out and cleans before returning to the system.
Restaurantsmeatpoultry.com

Popeye’s, Burger King to add more ‘cluck’ to menus

TORONTO — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is leveraging key learnings and product innovation from its chicken sandwich to add a complementary category to its menu. The Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (RBI) subsidiary in late July launched a new chicken nuggets platform. “Nuggets are already proving to be incremental in our market...
Augusta, GAwtoc.com

You can toast to this breakfast: IHOP, Cracker Barrel add alcohol

AUGUSTA, Ga. - You may have heard of kegs and eggs, but what about Pilsner and pancakes? Or beer and biscuits?. Joining Cracker Barrel, the IHOP restaurant chain is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations as part of an effort to make customers consider it for more than just breakfast.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Popular French Bakery Chain Just Opened Its First Walmart Locations

As McDonald's announced hundreds of closures of its Walmart locations, the big-box retailer began looking for new fast-food tenants that would provide its customers with craveable food options. One of the newly onboarded chains is La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe, which announced in April that it would be partnering with Walmart on new express outposts in several locations in Texas.
EducationNewsbug.info

Schools Refresh Menus and Meal Service

As schools welcome students back, many will open the cafeteria doors for the first time in nearly 18 months. During the pandemic, schools creatively shifted meal service to classrooms, gymnasiums, hallways, and even curbside stations. Despite different approaches to serving breakfast and lunch, their goal remained the same: promote student health with balanced, nutritious meals.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Associated Press

IHOP Restaurants Add Wines, Beers and Champagne to Menus in Select Locations

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Today, IHOP® unveiled its new libations menu of ‘Bubbles, Wine & Brews,’ available at select locations.* The exclusive menu features domestically and locally sourced beers, as well as wine options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005041/en/. IHOP adds new beverage...
Drinkswinemag.com

Six Ways to Pair S’mores With Wine, Beer and Booze

Does any dessert deliver nostalgia and gooey decadence like s’mores? Roasted marshmallow and milk chocolate are sandwiched between two graham crackers, and the treat is best enjoyed by a campfire with friends. “When you learn how to make s’mores for the first time as a kid, I think it’s great...
Food & Drinksozaukeepress.com

Fresh salsas add a seasonal flavor to meals

It’s time to use all those luscious vegetables and fruits you spent all summer tending in your garden — or the fresh produce you’re buying at the store or farmers market. An easy way to use the abundance of tomatoes, peppers, onions and other veggies is by making salsa. But...
RestaurantsWRAL

IHOP now offering beer, wine at some locations

Pilsner and pancakes could be a breakfast option soon at a nationwide chain. IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations in an effort to expand their horizons and make customers consider them for more than just breakfast. It's still not clear exactly which locations will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy