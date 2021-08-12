Cancel
Polk County, FL

Polk sheriff: Murder suspect, wife illegally towed vehicles belonging to 'poor, hardworking' residents

By FOX 13 news staff
fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolk Sheriff Grady Judd on towing company owners accused of illegally towing vehicles. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd gives details on the investigation into the owners of a Mulberry towing company accused of illegally towing vehicles from a Lakeland mobile home park. The investigation started after one of the company owners was charged with murdering a man at his tow yard.

