KDH expands COVID-19 testing hours
Due to increasing coronavirus numbers in the community, the King’s Daughters’ Health Convenient Care Center in Madison, Indiana, is expanding its COVID-19 testing hours. The testing site is located on the south (or back) side of the KDH Convenient Care Center, 445 Clifty Drive. Patients may enter the back parking lot from Cragmont Street. Current testing hours are Monday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays: closed.www.mytrimblenews.com
