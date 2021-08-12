Cancel
The Suicide Squad Review : One of the best DC films to date

By John McDonald
moviehole.net
Cover picture for the article2016’s Suicide Squad is but a distant memory, adding an all-important “The” in the title brings us a much more enjoyable film this time around. Gone are the days where superhero films were to entertain children, with their divine morality and reused colour palate. The new wave of comic book films is upon us, here we have an extravagant menagerie of larger-than-life characters with a variety of skills, ethos, and a similar taste for selfishness. James Gunn had a vision – unbothered by studio sackings it seems – which clearly took inspiration from his Guardians of the Galaxy films, matching them for humour, pacing, and action. Gunn really hits the spot with these unconventional comic book films.

