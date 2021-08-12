The Suicide Squad Review : One of the best DC films to date

While films in the superhero genre generally fall into the "eagerly anticipated" category — with fans excited to see how their favorite characters are going to be portrayed on the screen or how certain stories will continue — James Gunn's The Suicide Squad holds that designation for another reason. The state of DC Comics movies has been complicated over the past few years, to say the least. What once seemed like a fairly direct plan for a connected universe guided by filmmaker Zack Snyder's larger vision has instead become something else. Stories and characters continue, but DC is moving away from the so-called Snyderverse to pursue a more sprawling multiverse. It's within this new approach that The Suicide Squad isn't just the next hot superhero film, but truly a fresh start for DC.