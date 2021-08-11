3 Unstoppable Dividend Growth Stocks to Invest in Right Now

Because growing concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and high inflation could keep the overall stock market under pressure in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on high-quality dividend stocks for a steady stream of income. For instance, fundamentally sound companies Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Linde (NYSE:LIN), and Starbucks (SBUX) have increased their dividends over the past few years. So, it could be wise to bet on these stocks now. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.The major stock market indexes have been hovering near their all-time highs lately, led primarily by solid second-quarter earnings reports and the news of a substantial decline in the unemployment rate. However, market volatility still lingers, with several parts of the world witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.