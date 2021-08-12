Cancel
Blue Crabs Swept By Ducks In Doubleheader

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Islip, NY - After falling 3-2 in extra innings in game one of a doubleheader to the Long Island Ducks, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs dropped game two, 5-1. Game one of Wednesday evening’s twin bill began well for Southern Maryland. The scoring began in the top of the second inning off of the Long Island starter, Brendan Feldmann. Alex Crosby led the frame off with a walk before Rubi Silva set down a sacrifice bunt, putting Crosby in scoring position. Next, Josh McAdams cracked a single up the middle to bring Crosby home for the first run of the game. After McAdams advanced to third on a wild pitch, Michael Baca drove him in to put the Blue Crabs on top, 2-0.

