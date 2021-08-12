Cancel
New Bloomfield, PA

Block grants target substance treatment

By Jim T. Ryan
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
The Perry County commissioners allocated the majority of its human services block grant to programs for treatment of people with drug and alcohol problems. The commissioners have given the largest amount, $25,000 from the block grant, to Perry Human Services, the private treatment and prevention nonprofit in New Bloomfield. The commissioners also gave $9,500 to the Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission, the government department jointly operated by the counties.

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

