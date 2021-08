Friends and family of Day'Ron Sharpe came out in full force on Thursday night in support of the former North Carolina big man during his NBA Draft night. One dignitary in attendance was former UNC head coach Roy Williams, who recruited and coached Sharpe during the 2020-21 season, his last at North Carolina. Before Sharpe heard his name called and before he was selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 29 overall pick, Coach Williams gave a speech to the crowd who gathered for the celebration in Sharpe's hometown of Greenville, N.C.