Following a second-round playoff exit, St. Joseph senior Monroe Hobbs and the rest of the Flyers went into the offseason with the goal of improving team chemistry. In James Duprie’s second year as head coach, the Flyers look toward the 2021 season with high expectations after going 3-4 last season and losing to TAPPS Division II, District 4 opponent Houston Second Baptist in the area round as they begin the first week of practice.