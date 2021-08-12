A heartfelt message: Joe Beretta Foundation hosting fundraising cruise

The family of Joe Beretta family knows all too well how difficult it is to have a loved one suffering from heart failure.

When the heart weakens, it often causes a build-up of fluid in the patient’s lungs. That causes trouble breathing and weakness, which often requires multiple hospital stays.

Beretta, of Nashville, Tenn., had a heart attack in 2016. He ultimately suffered a blood clot that July and died. He was 62.

“While he was in the hospital so many times we saw other families traveling to the hospital and having to stay overnight at hotels because not every hospital has this type of treatment,” said Beretta’s son-in-law, Davey Shepherd. “We know how difficult that is. We wanted to do something to carry on Joe’s legacy.”

So they founded The Joe Beretta Foundation to meet the practical needs of advanced heart failure patients and their families by providing them with emergency housing and financial stability during times of crisis. They offer emotional support, too.

There are additional expenses medical insurance might not cover from missing work or travel costs, said Shepherd, the foundation’s executive director. He said 3% of U.S. hospitals have this type of treatment.

The foundation serves patients in Nashville, Tenn. as well as UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section.

The Pittsburgh connection came from Beretta’s wife, Lillian, an Oakland native.

The foundation is hosting the inaugural “Hopeful Hearts River Cruise” on Saturday aboard the Gateway Clipper’s Duchess Vessel on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The cruise is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $150.

Since the foundation’s inception in 2016, more than 650 people have been helped.

“It will be an extraordinary and memorable evening for our guests, all while supporting such an incredible cause,” Shepherd said. “Pittsburgh is known for its three rivers, and the Gateway Clipper fleet is a popular attraction.”

The money raised here stays locally.

“The services that the Joe Beretta Foundation provide meet the exact needs that we as medical professionals aren’t able to provide for,” said Michael Mathier, clinical director of cardiology for UPMC Heart and Vascular institute via email. “Their wrap-around services are invaluable to the medical outcomes of our patients.”

In addition to the partnership with UMPC, the foundation is meeting with other area hospital networks.

Shepherd said the hope is if the foundation can help by taking care of some of the expenses for patients and their families that can help alleviate some stress so that they can concentrate on their health. He said Pittsburgh is a perfect city to partner with because of its “amazing health care.”

In addition to the partnership with UPMC, Family House helps coordinate housing for patients that are referred to Pittsburgh-area hospitals through the foundation.

“Family House is proud and excited about its association with the Joe Beretta Foundation,” said Family House Executive Director Jennifer March via email. “Our aligning missions to support families challenged with a health crisis forms a natural partnership through which we see expanding opportunities to further serve the families who benefit from the services of Family House and the Joe Beretta Foundation.”