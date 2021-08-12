Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

A heartfelt message: Joe Beretta Foundation hosting fundraising cruise

By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35akxx_0bPU8rSr00

The family of Joe Beretta family knows all too well how difficult it is to have a loved one suffering from heart failure.

When the heart weakens, it often causes a build-up of fluid in the patient’s lungs. That causes trouble breathing and weakness, which often requires multiple hospital stays.

Beretta, of Nashville, Tenn., had a heart attack in 2016. He ultimately suffered a blood clot that July and died. He was 62.

“While he was in the hospital so many times we saw other families traveling to the hospital and having to stay overnight at hotels because not every hospital has this type of treatment,” said Beretta’s son-in-law, Davey Shepherd. “We know how difficult that is. We wanted to do something to carry on Joe’s legacy.”

So they founded The Joe Beretta Foundation to meet the practical needs of advanced heart failure patients and their families by providing them with emergency housing and financial stability during times of crisis. They offer emotional support, too.

There are additional expenses medical insurance might not cover from missing work or travel costs, said Shepherd, the foundation’s executive director. He said 3% of U.S. hospitals have this type of treatment.

The foundation serves patients in Nashville, Tenn. as well as UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section.

The Pittsburgh connection came from Beretta’s wife, Lillian, an Oakland native.

The foundation is hosting the inaugural “Hopeful Hearts River Cruise” on Saturday aboard the Gateway Clipper’s Duchess Vessel on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The cruise is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $150.

Since the foundation’s inception in 2016, more than 650 people have been helped.

“It will be an extraordinary and memorable evening for our guests, all while supporting such an incredible cause,” Shepherd said. “Pittsburgh is known for its three rivers, and the Gateway Clipper fleet is a popular attraction.”

The money raised here stays locally.

“The services that the Joe Beretta Foundation provide meet the exact needs that we as medical professionals aren’t able to provide for,” said Michael Mathier, clinical director of cardiology for UPMC Heart and Vascular institute via email. “Their wrap-around services are invaluable to the medical outcomes of our patients.”

In addition to the partnership with UMPC, the foundation is meeting with other area hospital networks.

Shepherd said the hope is if the foundation can help by taking care of some of the expenses for patients and their families that can help alleviate some stress so that they can concentrate on their health. He said Pittsburgh is a perfect city to partner with because of its “amazing health care.”

In addition to the partnership with UPMC, Family House helps coordinate housing for patients that are referred to Pittsburgh-area hospitals through the foundation.

“Family House is proud and excited about its association with the Joe Beretta Foundation,” said Family House Executive Director Jennifer March via email. “Our aligning missions to support families challenged with a health crisis forms a natural partnership through which we see expanding opportunities to further serve the families who benefit from the services of Family House and the Joe Beretta Foundation.”

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
301
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Fundraising#Cruise#Charity#Gateway Clipper#Upmc Heart And Vascular#Umpc#Family House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy