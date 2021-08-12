Cancel
Travel

Study: Domestic control of COVID-19 takes priority over international travel bans

By University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince COVID-19 reached global pandemic status, many countries have faced containment pressures from both domestic and international transmission after experiencing multiple epidemic waves. But according to a new paper co-written by a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign urban and environmental economics expert, taming domestic transmission of the novel coronavirus ought to be prioritized over international travel bans or restrictions ostensibly aimed at limiting the threat of the virus from abroad.

