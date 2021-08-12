Study: Domestic control of COVID-19 takes priority over international travel bans

After days of leaks and briefings from government on international travel rules, holidaymakers have been told to wait until Thursday for any clarity.The skills minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News that the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, “will set out more what’s happening with ‘amber plus’ and also with France in particular”.She advised prospective travellers: “Maybe they better wait till the government actually announces what it’s going to do as opposed to the speculation.“That’s something I would definitely advise.”On 16 July travellers to France, the second-most popular destination for British holidaymakers after Spain, were told that they must quarantine on return...