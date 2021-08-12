Cancel
Kids

Parents preparing special needs kids for return to classroom

By Kristen Swilley
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
As students head back to the classroom for in-person learning, some parents of special needs students are worried about their child's sense of stability as well as their health and safety.

Monica Schneider's son Harrison has Down syndrome, and when schools went virtual, she said she was worried about homeschooling without the help of aids or specialists. Despite those challenges, Schneider felt like other parents were on the same page in terms of considering student safety.

RELATED : How will special needs children thrive at school during a pandemic?

Now, as Schneider has to go back into the office, she worries about what's next for Harrison and their family. Sensory issues make him unable to wear a mask, and he's too young to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"The idea of him being unvaccinated and unmasked around other unvaccinated, unmasked children and adults scares me," Schneider said. "It feels like, just like the community was coming together last year, it feels like now there’s a lot more fracturing over masks, and it’s really disappointing, because my son is vulnerable.”

Schneider's school district hasn't made a decision on masks, but officials are expected to by Friday.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

