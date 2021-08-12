Morning Report: Firas Zahabi suggests Jake Paul is taking PEDs and says it will ‘absolutely’ make a difference
Later this month, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces upstart celebrity boxer Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing match in Cleveland. The bout was set up after Paul obliterated Woodley’s friend and training partner Ben Askren back in April, disappointing MMA fans around the world who were hoping Askren would shut Paul up. Now, as this fight draws near, MMA fans are once again pulling for their chosen avatar to stop the rise of the younger Paul brother. Unfortunately, according to famed MMA coach Firas Zahabi, Woodley may also end up falling to Paul.www.mmafighting.com
