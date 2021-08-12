Morning Report: Firas Zahabi suggests Jake Paul is taking PEDs and says it will ‘absolutely’ make a difference

A.J. McKee has been calling himself the best featherweight in the world for quite some time. But now, he’s got the credentials to back up those claims. At Bellator 263, the undefeated Bellator contender graduated to champion after demolishing Patricio Freire Pitbull by submission in the first round. It was the culmination of a promise made by McKee after he debuted in the sport while touting that he would eventually prove he was the elite of the elite at 145 pounds.