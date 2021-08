King's Disease 2 has only been out a few days, but Nas and Hit-Boy have already entered the album of the year race with a confident vengeance. Coming off the success of the first King's Disease, which netted the pair a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and established incredible creative chemistry in the process, the sequel seemed to appear out of nowhere. Upon announcing the album -- as well as its stacked tracklist -- mere days before its arrival, it was clear that Nas was moving with the calculated confidence of an artist that could simply do no wrong.