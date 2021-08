Alice is getting so many big moments this season, and it is a sight to behold! That whole “standing up for herself” thing is catching on in all aspects of her life, and the next target seems to be her parents. After hearing them once again go on and on about how well Alice’s brother David is doing and that he’s going to host their annual Lunar New Year party in his swanky new condo, Alice demands that she throw the party at the Coterie and promises it will be perfect. No pressure or anything.