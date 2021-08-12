Grading the Spurs offseason

How would you grade the Spurs’ offseason in general?. Marilyn Dubinski: During the initial shock of their drafting of Josh Primo at 12th overall, I was part of the group that was ready to panic because it was unclear what was going on. However, the nerves eventually settled and I realized what direction they were headed: playing the long game. Primo may not be an immediate contributor, but his potential is tantalizing enough to be willing to wait. Even though the signings of Doug McDermott and Zach Collins are uninspiring on their own, they are players who fit next to the current roster and won’t get in the way of the development of others. They got something in return for DeMar DeRozan, and even if the possibility of getting Lauri Markkanen was more intriguing than two expiring contracts, I’m glad the Spurs didn’t overpay for him. It was tough but unsurprising seeing Rudy Gay and Patty Mills walk. Overall, in terms of playing the long game and leaving cap space for next summer’s more intriguing free agency class, I give them a B.