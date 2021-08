Known for having friends in high places, the Canadian businessman jailed Wednesday for spying in China is a fluent Korean speaker whose relationships in Pyongyang go right to the top. Michael Spavor is among only a handful of Westerners who met Kim Jong Un after the leader inherited power in North Korea in 2011. He was instrumental in arranging visits by former NBA star Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang, where the player struck up an unlikely friendship with Kim -- and on one occasion sang him "Happy Birthday". Spavor has been pictured sitting next to Kim, sharing cigarettes and cocktails, aboard the North Korean leader's private yacht.