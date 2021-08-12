These 'Made in the USA' products are still going strong
The federal government shells out $600 billion every year for goods and services -- and President Joe Biden wants more of these dollars to go toward products made in the USA. Shortly after taking office in January, Biden issued an executive order mandating stricter enforcement of "Buy American" standards within federal agencies. Then in July, he proposed a new rule that would hike up the minimum percentage of American-made parts required in products that the federal government purchases.www.cnet.com
