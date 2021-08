The Colorado Rockies will meet with the San Francisco Giants in MLB action in Oracle Park, San Francisco, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 9:05 PM (EDT). Colorado dropped to 51-64 and 23 matches back in the NL West after losing their previous three matches, including a 7-0 loss in the series opener. The Rockies did rather well at home this year, but they are the poorest club in MLB on the road, going 13-43 and producing a league-low 3.02 runs per game. CJ Cron, the Rockies’ first baseman, was a surprising force in the lineup, leading the team with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. Raimel Tapia, the team’s leading hitter with a .288 average, will skip this ballgame.