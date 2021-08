Aug. 14—Tinder had added a new Safety Centre on the app for its Indian users. This new feature is essentially easy access to tools meant for well-being while using the dating app. Instead of Tinder having to look around the app for these well-being tools, they have all been consolidated into one tab. As Tinder states, the Safety Centre centralises safety tips for dating within the app and will also offer resources in partnership with local NGOs relevant to the well-being of its members.