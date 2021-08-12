Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kellen Moore looks to mix league's trends with Cowboys' loaded offense: 'It's going to be fun'

By Todd Brock
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGVPP_0bPU7Alv00

Kellen Moore is entering his third year as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator. But this offseason has been dramatically different for him in one very big way. And what’s made 2021 unique for Moore should have opposing defenses more than a little worried.

“I think this year is really the first time I’ve ever been a part of a staff where we didn’t have a bunch of change,” the 33-year-old told reporters this week in Oxnard. “The previous year, we were a staff coming together. The year before was my first time coordinating, and so we were kind of trying to piece it all together that year as well. So I really enjoyed this offseason.”

As a first-time OC, Moore was handed the keys to a high-octane muscle car before he even really knew how to drive. In his second season, a bunch of parts ended up in the shop just a mile into the trip, and he had to navigate unfamiliar roads with the hazards on.

But now he’s had time to spend in the garage. Revving. Tweaking. Tinkering. Fine-tuning. And one gets the distinct sense he’s ready to fully fire the engine and see what this baby will do.

“It’s a fun task,” Moore said of juggling a roster full of playmakers. “We got a lot of guys that we feel really, really confident about. And so it’s a matter of viewing this thing [with] a little bit wider lens. This is a long season. Everyone’s hopes is to be in it in February. So we’re going to need all of these guys at certain times in certain games. I really don’t care. There may be a certain game we have to hand the ball off to Zeke [Elliott] 40 times. I don’t care if we’ve got to throw it 50 times. I don’t care. Every game’s going to present different challenges and different opportunities. We’ve got an opportunity to utilize all of these guys. And throughout the season, there is going to be different opportunities that Blake [Jarwin], Dalton [Schultz] may have- a tight end opportunity or a matchup- and maybe we need to spread it out a little bit more and utilize these receivers. We’re going to be able to utilize it all. It’s going to be fun.”

Obviously, having quarterback Dak Prescott back from his catastrophic ankle injury is the biggest piece of the puzzle. A newly-energized running back in Elliott leads a potent ground attack, with Tony Pollard as a dangerous change of pace. The wide receiver trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb may be the best in the game. All the way down to fourth- and fifth-string receivers and the tight ends he mentioned, Dallas is unequivocally loaded with versatile pieces that can be moved all around the field in a multitude of ways.

“This game’s a matchup game,” Moore noted. “Teams are going to play certain matchups. Some teams play a lot of man; they’re going to try to match up specific defenders on specific players. So if we can identify those matchups, we can put guys in certain situations that hopefully give us a really good chance and a really good opportunity.”

How they actually use all that talent is just as critical as having it in the first place. And while Moore may be an offensive mastermind in the making, he’s also smart enough to look anywhere he can for inspiration.

Consider it yet another benefit of a full offseason without major upheaval and under normal circumstances.

“It was actually really, really good for us. We were able to watch ourselves from 2020, but then just go explore the rest of the league. Because obviously, the league’s made up trends and themes, and when you get a chance to watch all those teams, you get to, maybe, find things that you’ll be able to utilize. Some of it we threw in: ‘Hey, that’s going right in from Day One. We’ve got to hop onto this and we’ve got to go.’ There’s other things that are going to be sitting in back pockets. It’s on your list of, ‘Hey, we could probably utilize this as the season progresses.’ So it was really good just to watch the entire league, every single team, as much as you could. Obviously, once you get to the college aspect of it, the NFL draft, you kind of start watching a lot of these prospects, and it just kind of [leads] you into different teams or schemes that you think, ‘Hey, there’s something intriguing about those guys; I want to watch that.’ And so it’s been a really fun offseason, I feel like, just to be able to do all that.”

But Moore was reluctant to identify exactly who he’d been impressed with, or even watching.

“I’m trying not to give too many secrets out,” he cautioned himself before continuing. “You know, I think the league is full of trends. And so you’re trying to stay on top of trends. I think that’s always, ‘What’s the next thing? Okay, I can go watch and see, obviously, some of these top offenses, the play-action game of L.A., Tennessee, all of these teams that are obviously utilizing the play-action really, really well.’ So you see where they’re at. ‘Maybe what’s the next step? How can we try to stay ahead of this thing a little bit?'”

Moore admitted that he also tries to chart trends on the other side of the ball, too, knowing that- in a copycat league- one team’s revolutionary defensive wrinkle often becomes everybody’s primary scheme in short order. If his offense ran into it once last season, Moore expects to see it over and over this time around.

“And so you’re always looking at these trends, okay?” he went on. “Where is this thing going to go? So you’re trying to stay ahead of that, watch the teams that maybe have had success against those types of teams in the offseason so that you’re better prepared when the season comes up.”

With the Cowboys about to break camp in California and the 2021 season opener less than a month away, the rest of the league- and Cowboys Nation- are going to find out soon if Kellen Moore’s first true offseason provides truly special results.

Gallery

Photo Gallery from Cowboys-Steelers preseason game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7zKE_0bPU7Alv00

List

List

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#Nfl Draft#American Football#Oc#Ceedee Lamb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBlogging The Boys

Game plans for Kellen Moore to steamroll each defense in the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys offense looks to be coming back strong with the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, tight end Blake Jarwin, and both starting tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. Not to mention running back Ezekiel Elliott coming back in great shape, looking lighter and faster than he did last season. You combine those things with the progression of second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz, and this offense looks like they are in for a monster season. But before they can do anything, they need to win the division and to do that they need to have a strong game plan.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLNBC Sports

Brady opens up about mystery team that passed on him

One NFL organization made the mistake of putting another chip on Tom Brady's shoulder when he hit free agency last year. The former New England Patriots quarterback first mentioned the mystery team last month on The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that mother [expletive]?" Brady said.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New England Waiving QB Ahead Of Preseason Opener

Jake Dolegala’s second stint with the New England Patriots is over. The Patriots on Monday waived the 24-year-old quarterback, according to multiple reports. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus was the first to report the transaction. Dolegala, who spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad, rejoined the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints announce decision on Michael Thomas, 3 other players

The New Orleans Saints have had a busy past few days with the biggest news coming in the form of Michael Thomas and his injury. The injury will sideline Thomas for a large chunk of the season, putting New Orleans in a really tough spot at the wide receiver position.
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Starter Announces Retirement From NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams has notified the team of his retirement plans. The Steelers confirmed that Williams, 31, will retire ahead of what would have been his ninth NFL season, all of which were spent with the franchise. "Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy