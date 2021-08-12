Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Christin Stewart stays hot in Hens’ victory

By Brandon Day
Bless You Boys
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToledo Mud Hens 7, Columbus Clippers 4 (box) It was an eventful night down in Columbus. Hens starter Drew Hutchison was pulled in the middle of the second inning, with the intention of calling him up to start for the Tigers on Sunday. Christin Stewart continued the outrageous tear he’s on, Daz Cameron returned from injury, and after the game, Jacob Robson was selected to make his major league debut with the Tigers as well.

www.blessyouboys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Kody Clemens
Person
Jacob Robson
Person
Christin Stewart
Person
Wilmer Flores
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hens#West Michigan Whitecaps#Columbus Clippers#Seawolves#Palm Beach Cardinals 4#Lakeland Flying Tigers 3#Starter Wilmer Flores#Lakeland Flying Tigers 7#Irigoyen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBToledo Blade

Stewart bashes 3 homers as Mud Hens defeat Nashville, 10-9

NASHVILLE — The Toledo Mud Hens needed every bit of offense provided by Christin Stewart in their 10-9 victory over the Nashville Sounds on Friday at First Horizon Park. Stewart hit three home runs and drove in six runs on a 3-for-4 day for Toledo (46-35), which picked up a game on the Omaha Storm Chasers (46-34) and moved to one-half game back of first place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division.
MLBmilb.com

Stewart's three homer game powers Hens in win

Toledo, Ohio – The Mud Hens bounced back with a 10-9 win over the Nashville Sounds tonight in a back and forth matchup. The win was highlighted by Hens slugger Christin Stewart hitting three home runs, driving in six. While starter Pedro Payano had an up and down start, with his final line looking more down than up, the Hens bullpen combined for 5.2 innings of one run ball. After the Hens took an early lead, big second a fifth inning by the Sounds had the Hens chipping away most night. Reminiscent of last night’s loss, it was instead Toledo’s big eighth inning that proved the difference in this one.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Tigers announce roster move after loss to Indians

The Detroit Tigers announced the following roster move following today’s disappointing setback at the hands of the division rival Cleveland Indians. They’ve optioned shortstop Zack Short to the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens in anticipation of Niko Goodrum being activated prior to Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles:. Following today’s...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers look to stay hot against Pirates

Left-hander Eric Lauer will look to continue Milwaukee's recent success against Pittsburgh when the Brewers open a three-game series at home on Monday against the Pirates. Milwaukee, which leads the National League Central by seven games over Cincinnati, swept a three-game series at Pittsburgh last week, outscoring the Pirates 28-3 to open a six-game road trip. The Brewers are 10-3 this season against last-place Pittsburgh, which trails Milwaukee by 22 1/2 games.
MLBsiouxlandproud.com

Blue Jays try to stay hot vs. Indians

The Toronto Blue Jays hope to go seven games above .500 for the first time this season when they play the third game of a four-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. The Blue Jays defeated the Indians 7-2 on Tuesday night to move six games above...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Stays hot Wednesday

Springer went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 win over Cleveland. He once again led off the game for Toronto with a solo shot, but Springer was just getting warmed up. The 31-year-old is more than making up for his late beginning to the season, posting a career-high 1.021 OPS through his first 38 games as a Blue Jay with 13 homers, 27 RBI and 31 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Stays hot in Sunday's win

Franco went 2-for-3 with a run scored Sunday in the Rays' 3-2 win over the Red Sox. After turning in his third consecutive two-hit performance, Franco's batting average is now up to a palatable .250 through his first 30 games in the big leagues. The Rays' ample depth in the infield makes predicting the team's everyday lineup a difficult endeavor, but Franco status as a switch hitter will put him less at risk of falling into a platoon than the likes of Joey Wendle, Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Stays hot with homer

Segura went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's win against the Nationals. Segura stayed red hot by getting the scoring started with a 380-foot leadoff shot against Patrick Corbin in the first inning. The 31-year-old has now swatted at least one hit in 15 of his last 16 games, including three long balls in that span. On the season, Segura is mashing .307/.367/.456 with seven homers.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Stays hot in losing effort

Brinson went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Rockies. Brinson turned in a big weekend in Colorado, recording five hits and drawing two walks across three games. With all of Corey Dickerson, Adam Duvall and Starling Marte shipped out ahead of the trade deadline and with Jesus Sanchez (COVID-19) and Jon Berti (concussion) residing on the injured list, Brinson should have a fairly clear path to everyday playing time in the Miami outfield. He's started in each of the Marlins' last nine contests.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Minors Recap: Williams Pitches Well, Baty Stays Hot

AAA Rochester Red Wings 2 (32-44), Syracuse Mets 1 (27-52) Box Score. RF-2B Mason Williams 2-for-4, HR, RBI, R, SO, .291/.351/.425. The Mets came back to tie the game in the eighth as Williams hit his third home run of the season. Williams came up big when the team needed a hit, but shortly after the Red Wings scored and walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. Lee picked up three hits and collected a pair of doubles as well as he continues to hit the ball well in Syracuse.
MLBallfans.co

MMN Recap: Brett Baty Stays Hot for Binghamton

AAA Rochester Red Wings 2 (32-44), Syracuse Mets 1 (27-52) Box Score. RF-2B Mason Williams 2-for-4, HR, RBI, R, SO, .291/.351/.425. The Mets came back to tie the game in the eighth as Williams hit his third home run of the season. Williams came up big when the team needed a hit, but shortly after the Red Wings scored and walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. Lee picked up three hits and collected a pair of doubles as well as he continues to hit the ball well in Syracuse.
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees bats stay hot in win over Orioles

At this rate, Anthony Rizzo might work his way into the American League MVP Award race — and eventually Monument Park. OK, so neither of those things will be happening anytime soon, but Rizzo continued to make his presence felt in his first week with the Yankees, helping spark Wednesday night’s 10-3 win over the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Can Dansby Swanson Stay Hot and Avoid the Cold Streak

Dansby Swanson has notoriously had huge spikes of success followed by huge cold streaks in his career with the Atlanta Braves. It’s been the same thing for a while now with Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson. You check Twitter one month and everyone is ready to trade him off or...
MLBMLB

Notes: Cavalli stays hot; Scherzers & HRA

WASHINGTON -- Dave Martinez has always kept a close eye on the Nationals’ Minor League players. He watches videos, talks to pitching coaches and managers and tries to monitor everything the young prospects are doing. “We're getting guys that are moving from Double-A to Triple-A, pushing them up because they're...
MLBNBC Sports

Gausman returns to form, Solano stays hot as Giants top D-backs

The Giants needed a good outing from Kevin Gausman, and he delivered. In his three previous starts since the All-Star break, the Giants ace had struggled mightily, failing to pitch five innings in each of them. With concerns growing larger, Gausman reversed course Wednesday night in a 7-1 win over the host Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLBMLB

Phils vs. Nats odds: Can Bryce stay hot?

A version of this article originally appeared on the Action Network. For more betting insights, check out ActionNetwork.com. Philadelphia will go for a four-game sweep in Washington on Thursday after outscoring the Nationals 21-14 in the first three games of the series. The Phillies have won four in a row and have climbed to just 1.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Stays hot with two hits, steal

Ortega went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday in the Cubs' 9-3 loss to the White Sox. The 30-year-old journeyman outfielder probably won't be a cornerstone piece for the Cubs as they embark on a rebuild, but he's been a nice find off the scrap heap in an otherwise disappointing season for the North Siders. Since getting his minor-league contract selected from Triple-A Iowa in late May, Ortega has gone from serving as a lightly used fourth or fifth outfielder to playing everyday as the Cubs' leadoff man. With an incredible .394/.449/.662 slash line to go with four home runs and four steals since the All-Star break, Ortega has given manager David Ross no reason to move him off the table-setting role.
MLBNBC Sports

Prince's Props: Harper, Phillies offense stay hot vs. Nats

* NBC Sports Washington editor Prince J. Grimes picks his favorite prop bets from today's action. My pick Wednesday for a Paolo Espino win was going well until the third inning, when Philadelphia’s offense exploded for four runs to climb out of a 3-0 hole. They finished with nine runs, increasing their average through three games this series to seven runs a game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy