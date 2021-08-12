Christin Stewart stays hot in Hens’ victory
Toledo Mud Hens 7, Columbus Clippers 4 (box) It was an eventful night down in Columbus. Hens starter Drew Hutchison was pulled in the middle of the second inning, with the intention of calling him up to start for the Tigers on Sunday. Christin Stewart continued the outrageous tear he’s on, Daz Cameron returned from injury, and after the game, Jacob Robson was selected to make his major league debut with the Tigers as well.www.blessyouboys.com
