It's back! Pro golf returns to Canada for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The 18th green at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club for the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Canada. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Welcome back.

Pro golf makes its return to Canada this week with the PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic.

It’s the first professional golf tournament there since the COVID-19 pandemic started wreaking havoc on golf schedules worldwide.

The Shaw Charity Classic was last staged at Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club in 2019.

For those who may forgotten, Wes Short, Jr. who won it that year, got some amazing luck on the final hole, and his approach to the par-5 18th hit a rock in the hazard and then bounced onto the green.

He would two-putt for birdie and the win.

The Shaw Charity Classic also marks the first event in Canada on the senior circuit for Canadian Mike Weir, a rookie this season on the PGA Tour Champions.

“It feels really good to be playing at home,” said Weir. “With the Shaw being canceled last year and the Canadian Open in 2020 and 2021 canceled, it has been a while since I was up in Canada to play. I’ve heard what a great event Shaw puts on.

“We’ll not able to do the things we’d like to do in Calgary as far as the city, but it will still be nice to get up north and get back to home.”

Weir, 51, has one win, four seconds and is eighth in the Schwab Cup standings. Also in the field: Bernhard Langer is in the field. At No. 3, he’s the highest ranked player in the event. Short is back to defend. Alex Cejka and Stephen Ames are also playing.

Jerry Kelly, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez, who are 1-2-4-5 in Schwab standings, are not in the field this week.

The Shaw Charity Classic is a 54-hole event and starts Friday.

