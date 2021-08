What were the odds that a couple of 5-year-old kids from the same youth hockey team on Long Island would grow up to both be elite defensemen in the NHL?. Charlie McAvoy and Adam Fox beat those odds, and now the two 23-year-olds are among the generation of young, stud defensemen in the NHL. Fox, the Jericho native, just won the 2021 Norris Trophy, given to the league’s best defenseman, in only his second year with the Rangers. McAvoy, the Long Beach native playing in his fourth season with the Boston Bruins, was fifth in the voting.