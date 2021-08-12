Lactic Acid Smooths Skin With the Same Components as Sour Milk

As a pre-teen athlete, body acne and I had our fair share of confrontations. Rushing between my school’s varsity volleyball practice — sliding on the floor as the team’s libero — followed by a 15-minute car ride to club soccer practice, my skin was on overload between sweaty, tight jerseys and, of course, puberty. On those days when my shoulder blades were flush with whiteheads and my chest with tiny red bumps, I contemplated quitting my passion for sports, all in the name of feeling “pretty” in a tank top or bikini. For years, body acne became a giant insecurity I let take control of me — instead of me working to control it. That was all until I made a dermatologist appointment where I finally saw hope and light at the end of the tunnel. Thanks to my newfound knowledge of topical retinoids, I’m now able to continue pursuing the active lifestyle I’ve always loved dearly.
