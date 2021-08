On a night the Orioles losing streak was extended to seven with a 5-2 loss to Detroit, there were a few positive signs that some better days could be in the offing. For one, it was good to see Matt Harvey return, throw four scoreless innings before he ran into trouble in the fifth and get through his start doing fine physically. This outing was pushed back a few days after he tweaked his right knee in his last start. With lefty Bruce Zimmermann likely to rejoin the rotation this weekend, this is another solid development. He threw five scoreless innings at Triple-A Tuesday night.