Giants so thin along O-line that Ben Wilkerson is taking practice snaps

The New York Giants currently find themselves in an all-too-familiar situation. They’re thin along the offensive line. Extremely thin.

With retirements and injuries mounting, the Giants found themselves in such dire straits during practice on Wednesday night that they needed an emergency body to fill in.

Enter assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson.

If you think we’re kidding, we’re not. The Giants didn’t have enough players to conduct a walkthrough so Wilkerson was forced to step in and play left guard for the second team.

The 38-year-old Wilkerson, who is in his fourth season with the Giants, last played for the Florida Tuskers of the UFL in 2009. Prior to that, he spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2005-2006) and Atlanta Falcons (2007-2008).

Why is Wilkerson’s former experience significant? Because it sheds a light on just how bad this situation for the Giants really is.

The fans, who were attendance for the first time since December of 2019, recognized the significance of the issue and began chanting “Joe Looney,” who announced his retirement last week.

Who the Giants are is evident. They’re a very talented team that has serious issues along the offensive line. Not only did they play poorly a season ago, they’re dropping like flies here in 2021 before the first preseason game has even been played.

How the Giants correct this issue now is anyone’s guess, but they continue to insist they’re confident with the group and the depth they have.