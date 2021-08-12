Cancel
IHOP uncaps an alcoholic beverage test

By Peter Romeo
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHOP is easing into the adult beverage market with the launch of a three-unit test of beers, wines and mimosas. The initiative aims to capture customers who might go elsewhere because “they can’t have a beer with their burger,” said IHOP President Jay Johns. He notes that the availability of adult beverages is also likely to boost the brand’s beverage sales. Alcoholic drinks typically command a higher price than coffee or soft drinks.

