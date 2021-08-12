Cancel
Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Juan Soto just being “a guy”; Sam Clay to Triple-A + more...

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuan Soto shared his initial reaction to the Washington Nationals’ trade deadline fire sale with Washington Post writer Jesse Dougherty over the weekend in Atlanta, explaining in their conversation that the club’s decision to trade away eight players, (seven of them on expiring contracts, and one, Trea Turner, who had year-plus of team control left) shocked him, and was a lot to take in:

On their way to back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 2010-11, the Nationals have for the first time in a long time turned their attention to the future. If they are able to successfully pull of a “retool” — thereby avoiding the dreaded “rebuild” — it will likely be fueled by the rapid development of a stable of young players that includes Victor Robles, Luis Garcia, Carter Kieboom, Keibert Ruiz, Cade Cavalli and Josiah Gray.

