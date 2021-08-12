Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Juan Soto just being “a guy”; Sam Clay to Triple-A + more...

Soto experienced pain in his knee after scoring in the ninth inning of Thursday's game, Gene Wang of the Washington Post reports. Soto didn't exit the contest since the injury occurred in the bottom of the ninth inning. There's no indication of how serious the issue might be, though the team did say that he would undergo further evaluation Friday. Soto went 2-for-5 with two walks and three runs scored in the game, though that solid performance was overshadowed by the potential injury.