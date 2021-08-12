Mimosas Are Finally on the Menu at IHOP

Sometimes, there's no better choice than some nice, hot fast food fries. Maybe you're hungover and need something greasy and satisfying. Or perhaps you need to satisfy a craving that you've been avoiding for too long. Fries are always a good idea. Why? Firstly, they go really well with burgers and sandwiches. Secondly, they're easy to share and eat by the handful. And well, they're usually pretty delicious. Nearly all major fast food chains offer some type of fries on their menu. As per The Daily Meal, McDonald's fries are so popular that the company beats its competitors by a large margin: over a third of the fries sold in the country are actually made by McDonald's!