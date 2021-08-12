Cancel
Mimosas Are Finally on the Menu at IHOP

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHOP is rolling out wine and beer at multiple locations nationwide as part of a pilot program. As the international house of one of the world's great breakfast staples, IHOP has long been an easy option for brunch — unless, of course, you wanted that kind of brunch. And after a little market research, IHOP discovered that, yes, plenty of their clientele might be interested in that kind of bunch. So what's a pancake house to do? Break out the bubbly, apparently!

