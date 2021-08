Venmo is a popular peer-to-peer payment app. It aims to make it easier to split the bill or pay someone back who fronted the money for a joint venture. While Venmo is convenient, there are potential serious privacy issues that come along with using the app. Venmo may be a payment app first and foremost; however, it also wants to be a “social network.” Unfortunately, like many social networks, this means user privacy is often a second thought. Here we show you how to make Venmo private to protect your privacy.