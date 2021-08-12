Cancel
How did we get here?

By Register Editorial Board
Sandusky Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike so many people we, too, are disappointed the pandemic is not behind us; further behind, in the rear-view mirror. We also wish we could all be looking at brighter prospects and a clearer understanding ... of everything. If wishing could make it true we all would close our eyes...

