Movies are deeply enmeshed in our societies and cultures. We imitate and identify ourselves with whatever we see in the film. They have become one of the most powerful ways to pass on knowledge from different countries and cultures across the globe. Tequila is a smooth distilled liquor that originated from Mexico. It quickly became famous and is now featured in almost every party or drinking scene in the movies and real life. Many people are unfamiliar with the history and culture of tequila. Thus, they rely on films to learn how to drink them. Though this has been of immense positive impact, here are five things that the movies get wrong about tequila.