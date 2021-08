As organizations start to think about the post-pandemic work environment, many are re-considering the benefits and drawbacks of remote work. Allowing employees to work from home increases morale but can also increase the risks. From leaking company data to ransomware, remote employees have created a host of new challenges for security professionals. Let’s look at some of the most serious risks – which I've observed since working from home – and review how IT and security professionals can work to better protect their organizations.