Since the Uvalde Leader-News launched its Newspapers in Education program 14 years ago, NIE coordinator Olga Charles has wanted to get the newspaper in every classroom in the Uvalde County area. After the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year and a half, during which time she hasn’t been able to get the Leader-News in front of area students, her resolve has only strengthened as she looks ahead to classes starting later this month.