Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmel, IN

Carmel Startup Acquired by Canadian Tech Firm

By Alex Brown, Assistant Managing Editor
Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARMEL - A Carmel-based company that launched a year and a half ago is under new ownership. Shiftlab, which has developed a scalable scheduling platform for retail companies, has been acquired by Vancouver-based iQmetrix, a telecom retail management software provider. The two companies are no stranger to each other; they have been partners since Shiftlab's launch and call the acquisition a natural progression.

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Business
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Tech#Retail Management#Carmel Startup Acquired#Canadian Tech Firm#Iqmetrix#Inside Indiana Business#Shiftlab Co#Ai#Corporate Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
California StateInside Indiana Business

California Company Acquires Lessonly

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based online training software company Lessonly has been acquired. California-based Seismic, which has developed a sales enablement platform, has announced the acquisition Lessonly and a $170M Series G funding round. Seismic says the deal creates a company valued at approximately $3 billion. Financial terms of the acquisition were...
EconomySpringfield Business Journal

Trends in Tech Startups

Sandra Smart, a technology and commercialization specialist, shares current trends she sees among new technological businesses and startups. Smart works with tech entrepreneurs and hosts training workshops through the Missouri SBDC at Missouri State University's efactory.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Rolocule Games acquired by sports tech firm Dream Sports

India-based sports technology firm Dream Sports has acquired mobile developer Rolocule Games for an undisclosed sum. As part of the acquisition, Rolocule Games will be rebranded as Dream Game Studios, and the studio's founder, Rohit Gupta, will continue to lead it. "This is a well-deserved validation for mid-core games in...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Wheelchair tech firm hires ex-HealthStream CFO

Power wheelchair technology startup Luci has recruited veteran local health care finance executive Gerry Hayden to be its CFO and oversee its long-term capital strategy. Hayden has joined Luci, which was launched by Barry and Jered Dean in June of last year, about two and a half years after he stepped down as CFO of HealthStream. He had been that company’s CFO since 2008 and also was a member of its board of directors for a while.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Roblox Acquires Digital Gaming Community Startup Guilded

Online entertainment firm Roblox is working to close an acquisition deal for online gaming community connection startup Guilded, according to a press release on Monday (Aug. 16). Terms were not released. “The Guilded team has a clear passion for empowering communities,” said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox. “They have a...
EconomyRoll Call Online

Startups should not be collateral damage in addressing Big Tech

America is blessed with a long tradition of entrepreneurship epitomized by the founder who perseveres against all odds to build a new company that solves problems and employs workers. Underpinning that entrepreneur is a vibrant ecosystem that brings together capital, talent and ideas. Unfortunately, that ecosystem is threatened by proposals in Congress intended to rein in Big Tech but that will ultimately harm startups by severely curtailing their ability to be acquired.
Softwaremartechseries.com

ProjectManager Names Ryan Buma CEO, Attracts New Investors

Former Oracle and Microsoft executive tapped to lead ProjectManager, a top project and work management software provider. ProjectManager.com, Inc., a leading project and work management software provider with more than 40,000 users worldwide, announced that former Microsoft and Oracle executive Ryan Buma has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President. Buma, a seasoned SaaS operator, will lead the company into new stages of growth, thanks in part to a substantial further investment from Ninety Mile Ventures Limited, as well as new and experienced investors from within the tech space.
BusinessZDNet

SAP acquires machine learning tech company SwoopTalent

SAP announced on Monday that it is acquiring machine learning tech company SwoopTalent in a deal centered around the company's intellectual property. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. SAP SuccessFactors chief product officer Meg Bear said delivering individualization at scale requires a powerful data platform...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Indy's Word Systems Acquires Evertel Technologies

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based technology company Word Systems LLC has acquired Evertel Technologies LLC in Las Vegas, a communication platform provider focused on law enforcement agencies and first responders. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Word Systems Chief Executive Officer Gary Hentschel says Evertel’s encrypted communication solution is a...
Businessinvesting.com

1 Canadian Tech Disruptor to Own for Life

TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) recently spun out TELUS International (TI) to the company’s shareholders and continues to maintain a stake in it. As a publicly-traded company on both Canadian and American stock exchanges, TI is elevating the company’s world-leading customer experience and innovative technologies for several valued partners around the world. The historic milestone of becoming a public company should enable TI to continue scaling operations rapidly and profitably, creating significant value from strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
New Albany, INInside Indiana Business

Sazerac to Invest $50M, Expand New Albany Facility

NEW ALBANY - New Orleans-based Sazerac Company Inc. has announced plans to invest nearly $50 million dollars and hire 50 additional workers to expand its distilling and bottling operations in New Albany. It’s the second major expansion at Northwest Ordinance Distilling in just over a year. The company says it...
Vancouver, WAsiliconflorist.com

VanWa startup Hubb acquired by Intrado Digital Media

It’s been an interesting 18 months for event management and virtual event platforms. To say the least. With so many new players and new concepts for how we can meet, it makes sense that we’d see some consolidation in the market. And that has had a positive impact on a local startup. Vancouver, Washington, startup Hubb has been acquired by Intrado Digital Media.
Brownsburg, INInside Indiana Business

Canadian Company to Acquire Brownsburg's CommoditAg

BROWNSBURG - Manitoba-based digital agriculture company Farmers Edge Inc. says it will acquire CommoditAg in Brownsburg, an online marketplace for agriculture products. The company says the acquisition will allow it to significantly expand its services by allowing farmers to purchase a wide range of products. Under the terms of the...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

US Bancorp to Acquire Fintech Firm Bento Technologies

US Bancorp, an American bank holding company based in Minneapolis, recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Bento Technologies, the US-based financial technology platform. According to the official press release, the latest acquisition announcement is part of the company’s vision to bring payments and banking services...
Businessodwyerpr.com

News of Firms: MERGE Acquires Blue Moon Digital

MERGE acquires digital marketing consultancy Blue Moon Digital. The combined company will operate under the Merge name, and all members of the Merge and Blue Moon Digital leadership teams will remain in their current roles. Merge says that the acquisition will allow it to enhance its performance marketing capabilities by offering a full set of eCommerce solutions at scale and deepening its retailer vertical marketing expertise. Blue Moon Digital provides services that include paid media, email, SEO, analytics and business intelligence. Its roster includes such retail brands as Coach, Giant Eagle, JOANN, Kate Spade and The North Face. “Fusing Blue Moon Digital’s command of eCommerce and data analytics with Merge’s content and technology capabilities facilitates our ability to drive traffic and transactions for clients in a powerful way and differentiates Merge as an agency partner capable of building brands that tangibly increase client revenues,” said Merge CEO Patrick Venetucci.
Businesschannele2e.com

ServiceNow to Acquire Indoor-Mapping and Wayfinding Firm Mapwize

Digital workflow management company ServiceNow has agreed to acquire Mapwize, an indoor‑mapping and wayfinding company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 507 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See...
Newark, NYwxxinews.org

IEC Electronics to be acquired by Boston firm

A local manufacturing company is being acquired but an official with the area firm is optimistic the deal will mean continued growth. The company is IEC Electronics, and although technically it’s being termed a merger, Boston-based Creation Technologies is acquiring IEC in a deal worth about $242 million including debt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy