Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Phoebe Bridgers shares ghostly cover of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters

By Elizabeth Scarlett
loudersound.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest addition to Metallica's 53 artist charity covers album The Blacklist is here – and it's one of the best we've had so far. Performed by singer-songwriter and confirmed Metallica fan Phoebe Bridgers – who's better known for writing songs so delicately profound that they could make even the most iron-hearted of listeners shed a tear – her take on Nothing Else Matters re-imagines the track in a "baroque" style, incorporating haunting piano, velvet-smooth vocals and curious production that makes it sound like the whole thing was recorded from inside a trinket box.

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Lemmy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Games#Kyoto#Outside Lands#St Vincent#Blacklist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicAOL Corp

Founding Slipknot member and acclaimed drummer Joey Jordison dead at age 46

Joey Jordison, best known as the former drummer, co-songwriter, and co-founder of influential alternative metal band Slipknot as well as the guitarist for horror-punk group Murderdolls, has died, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by his family. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer,...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KIRK HAMMETT: METALLICA Was Able To 'Put All Feelings And Emotions And Experiences Of Last Year And A Half' Into New Music

In a new interview with Cesar Gueikian, brand president of Gibson Brands, Kirk Hammett spoke about how METALLICA has spent its coronavirus downtime and its plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Because of the unusual situation of the last couple of years, we were able to continue to communicate and be a band. We were able to get together on a somewhat regular basis, create a bubble that we could work in, get tested regularly every two or three days, and go in and function as a band. And in the last year or so, we've been doing that pretty consistently. And it's difficult and it's demanding to have to work under those situations, because when you're in a bubble, you can't really see anyone else. And when we're in the band bubble, it's just the band and 12 people allowed in the building at any given time. So it was a little weird, a little difficult, but we were able to really put all the events and all the feelings and emotions and experiences of the last year and a half into our music. And we're jamming, we're coming up with stuff, and we're really enjoying each other's company. And at this point in time, it's looking like it's gonna be more possible to play live shows, so we're getting to that. We're all very, very excited because we're craving that — we have a real hunger for that. And we're well aware of the fact that we're probably not the only ones in the world who really are craving something like that too. I know that I miss seeing bands live, and I miss playing live. And it's probably the sentiment of a lot of music lovers out there as well."
Musicloudersound.com

Bruce Dickinson: None of us had the balls to step up – but Metallica did

As celebrations marking 30 years of Metallica's seminal self-titled album ramp up, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has shared what the album means to him, and the effect it had on metal at a time when the genre was at a "crossroads". Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, Dickinson says: "Ourselves,...
Palestine, TXloudersound.com

Blacktop Mojo shine on album of arena-sized anthems

While this quintet from Palestine, Texas intertwine sonic strands of vintage southern sounds, anxious grunge, gutsy blues and Purple-hued, Rainbow-laced 70s rock, they never underestimate the power of classic FM rock tropes. Album opener Wicked Woman evokes likeable notions of Soundgarden covering Dio with its mystic mentions of ‘sacrifice’ and...
Musicwvli927.com

Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Video Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube Views

The accolades for Metallica continue to roll in, with the band's video for 1991's “Nothing Else Matters” surpassing one billion views on YouTube. Blabbermouth posted: “The 'Nothing Else Matters' video, which was uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009, was directed by Adam Dubin and edited by Sean Fullan and is made up of clips from the 1992 Metallica documentary, A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica. The clip is perhaps best remembered for a scene where Lars Ulrich throws darts at a poster of Winger frontman Kip Winger.”
MusicStereogum

Phoebe Bridgers – “Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica Cover)

Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” has been released. It’s the latest contribution from the massive Metallica Blacklist covers compilation that’s out next month — we’ve already heard covers from St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, Weezer, J Balvin, and many more. Bridgers’ take on “Nothing Else Matters” is hushed and haunting, with twinkling pianos and strings and a tense atmosphere that builds up as it goes. Check it out below.
Musicloudersound.com

What happened at Led Zeppelin's final UK shows at Knebworth

On Monday night, five days before the first of Led Zeppelin’s two shows at Knebworth, there were some 30 or so fans staked out in the campsite next to the site. By Friday evening there were around 30,000 people massing around the entrance. At 3.30am, after the fence had been...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MIKE PORTNOY: JOEY JORDISON Was 'Was An Incredible Drummer' And 'A Great Guy'

In a new Modern Drummer Instagram Live chat hosted by ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante, Mike Portnoy discussed this week's tragic passing of former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. The ex-DREAM THEATER drummer told Benante (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I actually heard the news from you. You hit me up on a thread that me, you and Chris Jericho have. And I couldn't believe it. I was actually getting in my car to go pick up a pizza, I had to get out of the car and run back in the house to tell [my son] Max, 'cause Joey was — is — Max's biggest drum hero. I mean, I was devastated and shocked, but I know especially for Max it's hard. It's really the first time he's lost a drum hero. But for me, it's shocking as well.
Musicthebrag.com

Phoebe Bridgers will feature on Taylor Swift’s new version of ‘Red’

In news that ushered in an orchestra of dings from the group chat, Phoebe Bridgers is set to feature on Taylor Swift’s forthcoming re-release of Red. Earlier today, Taylor Swift shared a teaser for Red (Taylor’s Version) featuring a number of cryptic track titles. This arrived with a pre-save page for the album that allowed fans to unlock “The Vault” — an archive of bonus titles — if they could crack the tracklist titles.
MusicPosted by
101.5 WPDH

10 Most Intriguing Unreleased Guns N’ Roses Songs

For all the praise and controversy Guns N' Roses have generated with their formidable discography, they’ve stoked equal intrigue with their robust catalog of unreleased songs. Perhaps that shouldn't come as a surprise, given frontman Axl Rose's perfectionistic tendencies and the glacial pace at which the band makes music. In...
Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

Listen to Chris Stapleton’s Eight-Minute Country/Blues Transformation of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”

The best sorts of cover songs are the ones that take the source material to the next level, the artist doing the tribute finding the balance between injecting personality and personal style while honoring the original track as it deserves. Country/rock superstar Chris Stapleton definitely achieved this with his contribution to The Metallica Blacklist, the huge new compilation honoring the thrash titans from a wide array of artists all over the musical spectrum.
Musicloudersound.com

Fred Durst offers stark view of ‘flawed’ live circuit: ‘It’s one for all and all for one, or it's just not going to work’

The initial wave of euphoria which accompanied the return of live music in the past month has, perhaps inevitably, become tempered somewhat in the past week as the realities of tour protocols, health and safety restrictions and the still-present dangers posed by variant strains of the Covid-19 virus coalesce to force further cancellations and postponements on a live music circuit only newly adjusting to an uncertain and unpredictable environment.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

The story behind Metallica's Black Album artwork

On August 12 1991, Metallica shape-shifted into a new dimension by releasing their fifth studio album, Metallica. And it’s testament to the sheer courage of the San Francisco thrash metal band’s convictions that they chose to release this game-changing set of songs in what to all intents and purposes was a totally black cover.
Musicloudersound.com

Sepultura's SepulQuarta: fans craving reimaginings risk disappointment

When Covid-19 necessitated the era of livestreaming, metal bands quickly got creative to make their virtual gigs outshine the rest. Code Orange effectively resurrected the MTV Unplugged format, while Lamb Of God barrelled through albums in full and Trivium unearthed rarities on Twitch. Sepultura, concurrently, debuted SepulQuarta: a Youtube series during which the idols played one of their up-to-35-year-old ragers in isolation, with prestigious guests joining.
Moviesloudersound.com

Is there going to be a new Bohemian Rhapsody film?

The success of 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody – the film that followed the legendary rock band Queen and their rise to fame – was the start of a new era in rockstar biopics. Followed by Elton John's dazzling Rocketman and the unauthorised Stardust – which provided a limp stab at capturing a young, curiously-accented David Bowie. Nevertheless – Bo-Rap was a stonking triumph, and even earnt Rami Malek – who played Freddie Mercury – an Oscar for Best Actor.
Musicloudersound.com

Danny Elfman collaborates with Trent Reznor on crazy version of True

Film composer, singer and songwriter Danny Elfman has teamed up with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor for a new version of the song True. You can watch the video for the new collaboration below. True originally appeared on Elfman's latest solo album Big Mess, which was released through ANTI- /...
Musicloudersound.com

Kontinuum release video for brand new single Hjartavél

Icelandic ambient proggers Kontinuum have released a lyric video for a brand new song, Hjartavél, which you can watch below. It's the first new music from the quintet since the release of No Need To Reason in 2018. Although there are no details on a follow-up album, the band's own quotes seem to indicate more new material is on the horizon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy