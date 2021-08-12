Cancel
Mental Health

How heavy music saved me from my ADHD brain

By Alice Pattillo
loudersound.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Distillers frontwoman and all-round badass Brody Dalle revealed on her Instagram that she’s been on medication for her inattentive ADHD for four years. Hearing that the woman who was my teenage hero also suffers from the same developmental condition that caused me such feelings of isolation, frustration and anxiety growing up was poignant. Even now, at 31, it made me feel validated, and I realised that she music she created may have spoken to me for a reason.

