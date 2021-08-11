Cancel
Astronomy

Would you be willing to die for the conquest of Mars? NASA is looking for volunteers to simulate life on the red planet, see the requirements

By Entrepreneur en Español
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has long been known that there are plans to colonize Mars by both the public and private sectors, such as Elon Musk's SpaceX . In a further step towards the conquest of Mars , the United States Space Agency (NASA) launched a call to recruit volunteers to participate in a simulation of what life would be like on the red planet . Among the requirements to apply is to be in good health , have a master's degree in science and / or technology , and accept the possibility of dying in the process.

