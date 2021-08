BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China Telecom Co., Ltd. (China Telecom), one of China's three largest telecom operators, reported a profit surge in the first half of the year. Profits attributable to equity holders of the company jumped 27.2 percent year on year to 17.7 billion yuan (about 2.73 billion U.S. dollars) in the first six months, the company said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.