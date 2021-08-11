Cancel
Viola, KS

Wichita man, dog killed when pickup truck crashes into semi near Viola

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 61-year-old Wichita man and one of two dogs in his pickup truck have died after a crash involving a semi in southwest Sedgwick County. The accident was reported just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on K-42 near West 87th Street South, a few miles northeast of Viola. Trooper Chad Crittenden with the Kansas Highway Patrol said the GMC pickup was heading west when it crossed the center line.

