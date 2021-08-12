Cancel
NFL

Orlando Brown Jr. looks to silence critics in first Chiefs start

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
Newly acquired left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will be a centerpiece of the Kansas City Chiefs’ new-look offensive line. After two Pro Bowl seasons in Baltimore, he is part of an identity change in the trenches for Kansas City, as they seek to protect their quarterback and retool their rushing attack.

Major investments at all five positions have turned a maligned position group into the strength of the offense. Kansas City is as deep on the line as they’ve been since 2005, hedging bets that they’ll be able to dominate up front all season. With precious cargo under center, every snap will be crucial in the pursuit of another Super Bowl.

Brown is more grounded than the team’s presumptive Super Bowl aspirations. He told the media on Tuesday that he’s excited for the first preseason games as a Chief, and to prove his worth, especially in the running game.

“I’m always looking forward to run blocking,” Brown told reporters. “I’m just super excited to get out there and do my job to the best of my abilities. It gives me an opportunity to showcase to the fans, to the organization, and all my teammates, just kind of what they got and I’m super excited to get out there.”

His teammates seem to have taken a particular notice, as a fierce competitiveness has been sparked between Brown and star defensive ends on the other side of the ball in practice.

“We’ve got some really good ends here,” Brown said of Chris Jones and Frank Clark. “I’ve been getting a ton of great work with Chris and Frank. Chris is a freak. His abilities and what he can do, I’m sure he’s going to have a great year. I’m just super excited he’s on my team.”

There’s been an iron-sharpens-iron mentality in this year’s training camp that is fitting for a team coming off back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Having brought in newer talent like Brown, Joe Thuney, and Kyle Long — the team hopes to get as much, if not more, out of their new starters compared to their previous teams.

Brown seems to have an extra chip on his shoulder to prove he’s fit for his role to anyone that doubts his abilities. His time in Baltimore was mostly spent blocking for the Ravens’ electric running game, but in his new role, pass protection will be paramount to team success.

“I look forward to being able to get rid of the stigma of I can’t play left tackle in a pass-first offense,” Brown said in his comments Tuesday, “Whatever the scheme may have been in Baltimore, whatever it was, that’s what I look forward to, I look forward to blocking guys one-on-one, I look forward to all of those different situations in passing scenarios to take advantage of and really just try to showcase my ability and my talent.”

Of his contributions for Saturday’s preseason game, Brown let the media know what he hoped to demonstrate the most, even if only in limited action.

“My tone setting, my mindset, my mentality, and my consistency,” he said. “I don’t know how long I’ll be out there, however long it is; I’m going to give it my all. So, I just look forward to being able to showcase and express all of those different things about my game.”

With the games that count only about a month away, Brown seems to be fitting in with the Chiefs so far. If training camp has been any indication, his contributions could transcend any expectations in the 2021 NFL season.

