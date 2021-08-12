How to Host a Savvy Summer Soiree, According to Westchester Pros

For wine lovers, setting up a home bar cart is an exciting way to show off all of your favorite gadgets. A home bar should feel sophisticated and cozy at the same time—like you've sidled up to a seat at your favorite real-life watering hole right in the comfort of your living room. With so many bar cart options, it can be difficult to know which features to prioritize. In searching for the best bar carts on Amazon, we decided to consult certified sommelier, Adam Robins, to figure out exactly what to look for in a bar cart.