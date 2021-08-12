How to Host a Savvy Summer Soiree, According to Westchester Pros
Local style and entertaining experts share their favorite tips for summer get-togethers and parties that will wow your guests. “Make your outdoor space feel warm and inviting. Set your table using vibrant placemats. Fill the center of the table with small cactus plants in concrete planters along with candles. Make a large, cold pitcher of water filled with citrus and mint and always serve your rosé chilled.”westchestermagazine.com
Comments / 0