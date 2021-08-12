Cancel
Thursday FTB: You can’t afford that

By KatyaKnappe
pensionplanpuppets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly was fun. In July, we could pretend that there were great players the Maple Leafs could sign or trade for that they could actually afford. August is about reconciling our minds to choosing which third liner plays too many minutes. Tonight on Canada’s greatest Top Six Fakes.... Michael Bunting...

