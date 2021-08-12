Jonathan Adler Wants You to Spill Wine on His New Rugs
When washable rug brand Ruggable approached designer Jonathan Adler to ask him to collaborate on a collection, it was an immediate yes. As the owner of a small dog, Adler is intimately familiar with the lengths people go to protect their rug and felt Ruggable—whose two-piece carpets feature a pad and a top layer that can be tossed in a washing machine— could address both style and functionality. “I think design is about problem solving,” Adler explains. “It should be chic, but you should also be able to live with it.”www.elledecor.com
