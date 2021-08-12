The Food Mauling: 8.12.2021

Although food opinion pieces have always been part of a healthy media diet, hot takes about dining and drinking have dominated the culinary conversation so far in 2019, from “The Aperol Spritz Is Not a Good Drink” to “Don’t Let Naysayers Ruin Dining Out on Valentine’s Day.” These strongly voiced opinions keep writers and food enthusiasts arguing about frivolous nonsense for days and sometimes weeks on end, and the trend shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. For anyone who wants to light up the internet with a spicy rant, here are 25 fresh headline ideas that are sure to get everyone arguing on Twitter: