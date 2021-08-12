The NHL should copy MLB’s Rule 5 draft
To fill the hockey void in the summer months, I spend most of my evenings watching baseball. As a kid I watched Cleveland win a couple of pennants and I was hooked for life (Go Guardians!). As I read this article at The Athletic by Zack Meisel concerning the 40 man roster, and thought about Calvin Thurkauf returning to Switzerland after getting few chances to play in Columbus, it inspired me to contemplate the NHL copying Major League Baseball’s Rule 5 draft.www.jacketscannon.com
Comments / 0