I was mostly following along as a fan, rather than a writer or editor or whatever, but even my head was spinning a bit trying to keep up with the NBA rumors and trades and signings and contract complexities yesterday. The Bulls landed Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade, landed another guard, Alex Caruso, on a sizable deal. They also might be doing a sign-and-trade of their own, plus they still have to figure out what to do with Lauri Markkannen. And that was all just the first, like, five hours of free agency, and was just the Bulls. Across the league, it’s madness when things open up.